With no means to earn, migrant workers in Hyderabad forced to return home

Since the lockdown imposition in the State nearly a fortnight ago, Hyderabad has been witnessing its second migrant exodus in a year.

Published: 26th May 2021 09:10 AM

Migrant Labourers

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Since the lockdown imposition in the State nearly a fortnight ago, Hyderabad has been witnessing its second migrant exodus in a year. On Tuesday, several migrant workers were seen at different transit points of the city, including the Nampally and Secunderabad railway stations, waiting to leave for their hometowns.

According to State Labour Department data, from April 1 to May 12, more than 27,258 migrant workers belonging to Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have left Hyderabad. Additionally, 3,232 migrant workers have returned to their native villages from other districts of the State. Human rights activists and experts claimed that the number of migrants who have left the city was much higher than the official figures. Last year, five lakh migrants had left the city, said Labor Department officials.

“This year, as public transport is still open, migrant workers like me are leaving the city slowly. But when there is no work, and there’s a possibility of the lockdown getting extended again, there is no point in staying back. We don’t earn and our savings are getting exhausted. So how will we pay the rent and other bills here,” asked Ghanshyam Kumar, who was at Nampally railway station with his family on Tuesday.

Another migrant worker from Odisha, who was doing masonry work in Hyderabad, said, “Last year during the lockdown, we were stuck here for more than two months. But some people helped us with ration. This year, we don’t have work, and we haven’t received any help.”

