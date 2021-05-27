STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farm laws: Ryots organise protest in Hyderabad

Published: 27th May 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Members from CITU and other Union leaders protest with black flags against farm laws in Hyderabad

Members from CITU and other Union leaders protest with black flags against farm laws in Hyderabad. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Marking six months of the nationwide farmers' agitation against the three farm laws, farmer organisations observed a 'black day' in Hyderabad. 

The protest demonstration at Hyderabad was held near the Sundarayya Park in Bagh Lingampally, and was attended by AIKSCC National Working Group members Kirankumar Vissa and Vemulapalli Venkataramaiah, AIKSCC Telangana convenors Pasya Padma, T Sagar and Jakkula Venkatayya, senior farmer leader Sarampalli Malla Reddy, and leaders and activists of women’s organizations, girijan organisations, trade unions, student groups and youth organisations. 

The farmer leaders said that it is shameful that even after six months of historic and painstaking protest by the farmers while braving the bitter winter cold, rains and the peak summer heat, the Modi government had completely failed to address their demands and bring a satisfactory resolution.

