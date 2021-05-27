STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Find all Covid essentials under one roof at this stall

The proprietor Asif Khan offers essential products like masks, gloves, sanitisers,  napkins, inhalers and other items
 

Published: 27th May 2021 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  If tested positive, finding all COVID-19 essential products at any store was difficult. In fact, it is rather risky moving from one store to another in search of products amid a pandemic and lockdown. But there is a store at Kukatpally Y Junction, which offers all the essential products under one roof, saving you the trouble of drawing up a list and searching them.

A new makeshift COVID-19 essential stall has opened to meet the growing demand of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the store, the proprietor Asif Khan offers a collection of essential products like masks, gloves, sanitisers, sodium hypochlorite, surface disinfectants, napkins, inhalers and other essentials. 

According to Asif, many Covid-19 infected persons drive to Begum Bazaar, Bogalgunda, King Koti and Jeedimetla to buy essential products at wholesale rate. It is risky, not only for them but for others,too. “I thought of placing bulk orders to bring all the products in one place so that people don’t have to wander from pillar to post in search of them,” he told Express. 

Asif’s store is not a mask store, it is not a sanitiser stall,or a PPE kit store or just a napkin stall. It’s a stall that offers everything in varieties which aredisplayed right outside his store.  When a customer asks for a mask, Asif reads out a list - you want a cloth mask or surgical one? N 95, 98 or 99? Perhaps you would like a mask with a respirator? He does the same for a variety of hand sanitisers, disinfectant sprays and sodium hypochlorite.  Asif has decided to keep his stall open 24x7. The store is located on the National Highway 163 near a petrol bunk.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp