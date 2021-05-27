Find all Covid essentials under one roof at this stall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : If tested positive, finding all COVID-19 essential products at any store was difficult. In fact, it is rather risky moving from one store to another in search of products amid a pandemic and lockdown. But there is a store at Kukatpally Y Junction, which offers all the essential products under one roof, saving you the trouble of drawing up a list and searching them.

A new makeshift COVID-19 essential stall has opened to meet the growing demand of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the store, the proprietor Asif Khan offers a collection of essential products like masks, gloves, sanitisers, sodium hypochlorite, surface disinfectants, napkins, inhalers and other essentials.

According to Asif, many Covid-19 infected persons drive to Begum Bazaar, Bogalgunda, King Koti and Jeedimetla to buy essential products at wholesale rate. It is risky, not only for them but for others,too. “I thought of placing bulk orders to bring all the products in one place so that people don’t have to wander from pillar to post in search of them,” he told Express.

Asif’s store is not a mask store, it is not a sanitiser stall,or a PPE kit store or just a napkin stall. It’s a stall that offers everything in varieties which aredisplayed right outside his store. When a customer asks for a mask, Asif reads out a list - you want a cloth mask or surgical one? N 95, 98 or 99? Perhaps you would like a mask with a respirator? He does the same for a variety of hand sanitisers, disinfectant sprays and sodium hypochlorite. Asif has decided to keep his stall open 24x7. The store is located on the National Highway 163 near a petrol bunk.