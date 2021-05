By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar has instructed the officials concerned to take up junction improvement works at Ali Cafe, Shivam Road, Nallakunta Fever Hospital, Barkatpura, Kachiguda and the YMCA junctions.

During a review meeting with officials of civic agencies on developmental issues in Amberpet constituency on Wednesday, Kumar instructed the officials to expedite the tenders for the construction of a retaining wall for Hussainsagar and a surplus nala at Fever Hospital.