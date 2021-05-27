Smashing in florals

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Has this ever happened with you? Every time you run a Google search on the latest fashion trends, invariably floral designs are in the ‘top 10 wardrobe must-haves’. This is irrespective of the season. There’s a reason why easy breezy floral prints are considered a timeless wardrobe essential. Be it in the form of maxi dresses, jumpsuits or even sarees, these never go out of style and trend all year round.

Right from celebs to the girl next door, florals are every woman’s favourite and are just getting popular by the day. But carrying them off with grace and panache may need a bit of work. We speak to designers in the city about why floral prints continue to dominate the charts and what does one do to look smashing in it. Archana Shah, who owns a clothing label named after her, is known for her floral designs.

Rama Rebbapragada in a floral

Kalamkari saree

“Ninety per cent of the people love floral prints because these are not restricted to a particular season. What matters is how you play with the colours. In the summer, go for pastels and fresh colours, and in the winter turn to darker hues and jewel tones. Large scale linear florals are big this season,” she says.

In addition to having a sense of what goes with what, matching an outfit with your personality is also important. This doubt crops up especially when one is considering buying a floral outfit. “It depends on the body type. Someone who is conscious and does not want to accentuate their curves could opt for smaller prints. Those, who are carefree, can go for big and bold prints.

It depends on the personality and gone are the days when people fear being body shamed. They simply want to experiment with their outfits,” says Archana. She suggests starting with smaller prints, something that is not too loud, so that you can confidently make it a part of your wardrobe.

Rama Rebbapragada, the owner of Studio Rama, is known for her Kalmakari designs and has used floral prints in her saree and dress designs. According to her, florals are always in, big time! “These look great in any form — sarees or kurtas. A printed kurta with a pair of printed pants is the trend right now and looks classy. Pastel florals go well on youngsters and the slightly mid-toned ones look good on those above 40 years old,” she says.

Rama suggests organza florals for the younger generation and flowing silk cottons or tabby silks for the older generation. “If you want to look stylish in a saree, try a floral one and team it up with a floral blouse. Go print-on-print. The best thing about this pattern is that you do not need jewellery as such, a simple string of pearls brings the look together,” she says. Statement rings also go well with the look. Now that your outfit is sorted, do not ignore your footwear. Pick some floral footwear with a bit of bling.

Match ’em right

n Any shade of teal, peach, pink and lint blue work well with floral prints

n Florals are delicate, so match your outfit with another delicate shade

n Statement rings simply add to the oomph factor

n Pick out a pair of floral footwear with a bit of bling on them

