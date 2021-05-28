STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bleak response to RTA’s online services

The RTA offices across the State, including 11 in the city, are receiving not more than 1,000 applications each day.

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Even though the Regional Transport Authority is offering online services during the lockdown, the response has been bleak.

V Srinivas Reddy, RTO officer, North Zone (Secunderabad), said, “We are immediately starting the process of applications, whoever is applying, online. At our office, we are receiving four to five on average per day.”

However, most applications relate to heavy vehicles, whose applicants are not tech-savvy. According to sources, while most of the applications related to licence and new registrations are close to nil, most of the services are now related to services such as transfer of ownership, issuing of fitness certificate, while applications for permits remain close to nil (per day).

Those who apply for these kinds of services are not well versed with online procedures and websites, but wish to visit the RTO offices personally for clearing all the papers. “Ever since the lockdown started, the number of applications has come down drastically. Even though online services are available, most people applying during this period are not techsavvy and moreover technical issues always delay the process,” said sources.

New app launched

Owing to lack of patronage for online services, it is said that the Transport Department has come up with a new idea and turned to T App Folio Mobile App for help. On Wednesday, it launched the FEST (Friendly Electronic Services of Transport Department) Anywhere Anytime online services. This T App Folio Mobile App developed and managed by ITE&C, Department of State Government, has now included ‘Transport Department - RTA’ Icon on its platform. The officials of the department are now hopeful of reaching out to more people through this app, while offering 17 different services online, including issuing of duplicate and original licence among other services.

Low online numbers

The RTA offices across the State, including 11 in the city, are receiving less than 1,000 applications per day.

