Hyderabad: 91-year-old man beats Covid, multiple fractures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tale that is sure to induce positivity amid the misery caused by the pandemic, a 91-year-old Covid-19 patient who suffered multiple fractures due to a fall at home, was successfully operated on and even overcame the disease, at a private hospital in the city.

The patient, P Radhakrishna Murthy, a resident of Hyderabad, was rushed to the Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital on the night of April 30, after suffering fractures at home.

The patient tested positive for Covid-19 when brought to the hospital and was isolated for further treatment. For over a week, the patient was treated for Covid-19 and during this period, extra care was given to ensure his fractures does not aggravate.