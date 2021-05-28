Hyderabad: Vaccination for potential ‘super spreaders’ to start from May 28, coupons distributed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the state government announcing the launch of a special drive to administer Covid vaccines to potential ‘super spreaders’, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday initiated the process of issuing coupons (tokens) to the vendors at different city markets. The vendors who have received the coupons from the Sanitary Field Assistants (SFAs) and other staff members will have to visit designated venues from Friday to take the jab.

The GHMC plans to cover three lakh vendors during the next ten days, on average. Vaccination centres have been setup up in each circle. The civic body plans to administer 30,000 jabs to the vendors per day, which is 1,000 per day in each circle. Deputy Municipal Commissioner in each circle will look after the special drive to be held for 10 days starting from May 28. Over 50 per cent of ‘super spreaders’ residing in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

The government also decided to take up a special drive to vaccinate all the LPG delivery staff, fair price shop dealers, petrol pump workers, auto and cab drivers, kirana shop and liquor shops employees. This special drive to vaccinate ‘super spreaders’ is being taken up as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

For LPG delivery staff, petrol refill station and fair price shop workers, the tokens are being distributed by additional collector and district supply officer. For auto drivers, cab drivers, tokens will be distributed by motor vehicle inspectors and for liquor shop vendors it will be done by the excise superintendent.