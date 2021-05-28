Lockdown violators pose as journalists, government officials to dupe police in Hyderabad

D Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As police have tightened checks and are implementing the lockdown more strictly, people are finding new ways to escape the police checks and come out of their homes.

After medical prescriptions, wearing t-shirts of food delivery platforms, now violators are using the names of senior cops, impersonating government employees, media persons to evade the police.

Meanwhile, many persons are coming out with their pet animals, assuming they can evade the police citing their health. Many people using this technique are being stopped at Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills.

However, the police are releasing them after counselling and a warning to register a case against them, if found with pets again on the roads. Police officials deputed in these areas said people travel in cars, sometimes with at least two other family members. When asked, they say that they are taking their pet for a health check-up. However, the reason they give is that the pet is not eating or some other minor complications, which can be treated through an online consultation also.

“Even if they are genuine, they have no answer for so many people travelling to take one pet. If we take any action against them as per the law, the question of animal rights arises. They should understand how the frontline workers are risking their lives and working during the pandemic and respect the lockdown guidelines,” said a police official.

Two days ago, a man who was stopped at Jubilee Hills, said he was a close friend of a top police official. Further, when confronted, he said he was out for a medical check-up and showed some old documents. He was let off with a warning. In another incident at Secunderabad, a chicken shop owner was caught with a ‘PRESS’ sticker on his vehicle. But this menace has also come down after Saturday’s crackdown by the police on food delivery executives, including those exempted. Only some miscreants are still indulging in such unscrupulous activities, the police said.