Unable to get beds in Hyderabad's NIMS, rue doctors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though officials from the Health Department claim that Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) will admit all cases of doctors infected with Covid- 19, doctors claim that landing a bed in NIMS is next to impossible, and they have to make use of their influence and contacts on various levels for the same.

Express spoke to a few junior doctors who claimed they were denied a bed in the hospital. In one such case, a super speciality senior resident from Osmania General Hospital had to pose as the husband of a resident in NIMS to get a bed for his ailing mother. Before that, for five days, he had set up a mini treating centre in his home and was administering medicines via an IV line to his mother.

“I had no choice but to make up such a story to get my mother admitted,” said the 33-year-old doctor. In another case, a doctor lost his father and slipped into debt due to the costs incurred at private hospitals after failing to get a bed in NIMS.

“They had empty beds, but owing to a staff crunch and lack of any official orders, no admissions were being allowed,” added the doctor. While the strike has been called off, the demand of making NIMS a dedicated hospital to treat healthcare workers has been given a verbal assurance.