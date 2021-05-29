Biryani grievances: 'Hangry' man tags KTR to complain about 'missing leg piece', Twitter has hearty laugh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A hungry man is an angry man. And when he finds a piece of rubber instead of a leg piece in his chicken biryani, all hell breaks loose. This is exactly what happened on Friday and Hyderabadis had a hearty laugh on social media about it.

“I ordered chicken biryani with extra masala and leg piece but I didn’t get any of them, is this is the way to serve the people @zomatoin @ KTRTRS (sic),” Thotakuri Raghupathi tweeted. He just didn’t tweet his grievance, but went ahead and tagged IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

The Minister wondered: “And why am I tagged on this brother? What did you expect me to do (sic).” This led to a flood of comments on Twitter. Replying to KTR’s quoted tweet, TRS social media convenor Manne Krishank wrote: “He wanted Leg Piece but he got Rubber Piece, he was angry at Zomato but he was hungry.

And why am I tagged on this brother? What did you expect me to do https://t.co/i7VrlLRtpV — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 28, 2021

He wanted to vent his anger and that anger to get noticed...Your Quote shall pacify his anger and hunger. @zomatoin please send him a leg piece” (sic). Another netizne replied to KTR: “Piece with Peace !”

Joining the fun debate, MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi replied: “@KTRTRS @KTRoffice must immediately respond. must say that @MinisterKTR & his team have been responding to the medical needs of people during this pandemic mashallah” (sic).

Another netizen exposed Thotakuri Raghupathi by replying to KTR: “1. That account (Raghupathi’s) has just one tweet and that is this. 2. He used his account to just like Modi’s tweets. Nothing less nothing more.” Within 45 minutes, KTR’s quoted tweet got over 3,000 likes, over 700 retweets and over 600 replies. Don’t know if Thotakuri Raghupathi got his chicken leg piece and extra masala, but peace prevailed.