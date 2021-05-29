COVID-19 safety norms violated at VIP wedding in Hyderabad? Probe afoot

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police are investigating if Covid-19 norms were violated during the wedding ceremony of Rajya Sabha Member Capt V Laxmikantha Rao’s granddaughter, held at Novotel convention center, Madhapur, on Friday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also attended the event to bless the newly married couple.

The bride is also the daughter of Husnabad MLA Vodithala Satish Kumar and Shamitha. Police officials confirmed that due to the Chief Minister’s visit, there was full arrangement at the venue.

It was noticed that the organisers had followed Covid norms with regard to the limited number of guests and social distancing at the venue during the ceremony. However, there is no clarity if the norms were violated after the Chief Minister left the venue. “We will verify these aspects also,” said a senior police official with Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.