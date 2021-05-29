STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

COVID-19 safety norms violated at VIP wedding in Hyderabad? Probe afoot

The bride is the daughter of Husnabad MLA Vodithala Satish Kumar and Shamitha. Police officials confirmed that due to the Chief Minister’s visit, there was full arrangement at the venue.

Published: 29th May 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao blesses the newlyweds

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao blesses the newlyweds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Cyberabad police are investigating if Covid-19 norms were violated during the wedding ceremony of Rajya Sabha Member Capt V Laxmikantha Rao’s granddaughter, held at Novotel convention center, Madhapur, on Friday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also attended the event to bless the newly married couple.

The bride is also the daughter of Husnabad MLA Vodithala Satish Kumar and Shamitha. Police officials confirmed that due to the Chief Minister’s visit, there was full arrangement at the venue.

It was noticed that the organisers had followed Covid norms with regard to the limited number of guests and social distancing at the venue during the ceremony. However, there is no clarity if the norms were violated after the Chief Minister left the venue. “We will verify these aspects also,” said a senior police official with Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad COVID 19 covid 19 regulations
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp