Hyderabad COVID vaccination drive: 'High-exposure' groups crowd centres, ignore time slots

The persons to whom tokens were issued started gathering at the centres for inoculation from 8 am.

Published: 29th May 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

As part of the drive to vaccinate ‘super spreaders,’ GHMC officials distribute tokens to vendors at Kavadiguda on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  On the first day of administering of Covid vaccines to potential super-spreaders in Greater Hyderabad limits, a total of 21,666 were vaccinated.

The persons to whom tokens were issued started gathering at the centres for inoculation from 8 am. Large crowds were seen at the vaccination centres set up by the GHMC. Hanumanth Rao, a vegetable vendor, was in a jubilant mood after taking the jab.

“It has been a terrible year for all because of the deadly disease. I have been waiting for the last one month to get vaccinated,” he said. Hundreds of vendors from four GHMC divisions, without following any distancing norms, gathered at the multi-purpose sports complex. Sanathnagar police had a tough time trying to get the people to maintain social distancing, but the vendors jostled with each other to take the jab.

GHMC officials told Express that separate time slots were given to the vendors, but instead of coming as per the given slot, they started coming as per their convenience, leading to crowding. The police finally had to close the gates and let people inside the complex only after those who were inside the hall received their shot and left the venue.

Memos slapped

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar slapped memos on Goshamahal Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) B Srinivas and Assistant Medical Officer of Health (AMOH) Uma Gowri for not monitoring the tokens issued for vaccinations. During the inspection by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, he found that non-vendors who were not eligible for vaccination were given tokens by the GHMC staff.

