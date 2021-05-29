STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s Indian Immunologicals Limited to supply raw material for vaccine to Bharat Biotech

The IIL has been sanctioned a grant of Rs 60 crore towards enhancing its production capabilities.

Published: 29th May 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Amid the severe shortage of vaccine in the country, the Hyderabad-based PSU, Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) will be supplying ‘drug substance’ required for the manufacturing of Covaxin to Bharat Biotech. IIL Managing Director Dr K Anand Kumar said that Indian Immunologicals Limited is planning to start the production of drug substance for Covaxin from June 15 and send out the first batch to Bharat Biotech by July.

Stating that Indian Immunologicals Limited is expected to produce the drug substance for about 10 to 15 million doses per month, Dr Anand Kumar said it will be initially for two to three million doses and will be scaled up to six to seven million per month later in the year. He said that they Indian Immunologicals Limited will be converting its Karakapatla manufacturing unit near Hyderabad into a Bio Safety Level -3 (BSL3) facility for the production of the drug substance and is also taking up construction of another block. This is as part of the Central government’s plan to augment the vaccine production in the country and support some public sector companies with grants under ‘Mission Covid Suraksha’.

The IIL has been sanctioned a grant of `60 crore towards enhancing its production capabilities. The II L is also working on another Covid-19 vaccine, which is currently undergoing animal trials, and the company is expected to come with the final vaccine by next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covaxin Hyderabad Indian Immunologicals Limited
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp