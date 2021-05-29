STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Making a killing out of pre-loved furniture

Instagram resellers and furniture stores specialising in preloved, rustic, vintage decor pieces are making brisk business as many redo their homes as many redo their homes amid the pandemic.

Published: 29th May 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Hyder Ali at his second-hand furniture store in Langer Houz

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The pandemic has allowed many to redecorate their homes and Instagram resellers specialising in pre-loved, rustic, vintage decor pieces are making a killing out of it. So are the pre-owned furniture stores in the city. The sale of pre-used furniture made up of Indian teak, which is illegal to procure today, is booming in the secondhand business market.

“The African teak is the most common teak available in the market now, but it is not as good as the Indian one. People who know it are our customers,” Hyder Ali, who runs a second- hand furniture store at Langer Houz in the city, says. Most of the wood collected in Hyder Ali’s store is over five decades old. Some of it, he says, is older than a century. “Rain or sun, storm or ice, it withstands it all.

Jaya Tulsi Ramashetty

Also, it is naturally termite-resistant ,” Al i says. “My father collected furniture from wooden houses that got demolished in Siddembazar, Hussaini Alam and other parts of the Old City in the last two-three decades. Now, we are segregating all the pieces, repairing, refurbishing and restoring so that these can find a new home,” he says. Also, some of these pieces are a rare and real gem.

According to the seller, there are still pieces of functional furniture which was built without a nail or screw in it, using precise wooden joinery techniques. Jaya Tulsi Ramashetty, a photographer and media and communication professional based out of Hyderabad, has recently started refurbishing and selling pre-used wooden furniture pieces. “Half a billion trees are cut every year and more than 20 per cent of these are used to make new furniture.

Brown and Teal (her brand) aims to encourage people to re-use furniture that is refurbished. A piece of furniture is as strong as a tree that’s alive if restored well. It is a brand where antique aesthetics, sustainability and contemporary style meets,” says Jaya, who is currently working on a teak cabinet. She likes working alone. “For me, restoration is like meditation.” Her idea was to find new homes for the pieces of furniture, to find a new love for these intricate and beautiful pieces.

For this, she recently started an Instagram page , brownandteal. “These are the pieces that have stood the test of time and are treasure troves of memories passed down from one generation to another. They are strong sturdy and have been restored to their previous glory,” Tulasi writes on her Instagram page. Imtiaz Ahmed, a resident of Tolichowki and who owns a hardware store, also loves antiques.

“The 50-year-old house built by my father has now been demolished, but I have kept all the pieces of furniture, including the doors and windows. I have decided to restore them and will be using these pieces in the new building,” he says.

Reviving hidden gems

The sale of pre-used furniture made up of Indian teak, which is illegal to procure today, is booming in the second-hand business market. Antique refurbishers like Hyder Ali and Jaya Tulsi Ramashetty have been collecting wooden furniture which are over decades old. Also, some of these pieces are pretty rare.
According to Hyder, there are still pieces of functional furniture which was built without a nail or screw in it, using precise wooden joinery techniques

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad vintage furniture
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp