Mining department temporarily shuts offices after several employees test COVID positive
Officials have also asked all district and regional offices to follow the SOP in the containment of the virus in their offices.
Published: 29th May 2021 09:11 AM | Last Updated: 29th May 2021 09:11 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: With many of its employees infected with Covid-19, the Department of Mines and Geology has temporarily shut its offices and has asked dealers and entrepreneurs to get in touch with officials by email (dir-mines@telangana.gov.in) during regular business hours.
