To Hyderabad, with love

HYDERABAD: Ever since the first lockdown began in 2020, Hyderabadis have been posting their memories of them sipping on Nimrah Cafe’s Irani chai with the Charminar in the background or a picture of them posing in front of the monument with the marketplace bustling around. The magic about pictures taken in the Old City is that there is always some action in these, as if they were moving and alive like pictures in Harry Potter.

From getting breakfast at Ram ki Bandi early in the morning to munching on patti samosas during the evening office break, the pandemic has deprived us of so many wonderful experiences in the City of Pearls. It isn’t just me drowning in nostalgia today. Anish Kuruvilla, the film director who also played the memorable friend in Shekar Kammula’s Anand, reminisces his long drives to the city outskirts after a hard day’s work in the studio. “I miss being on the film sets and eating biryani outside. I love the old city; for me, hanging out with friends in Hyderabad means it’s time for a hot cup of Irani chai,” he says.

Golconda Fort

Interestingly, lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry is an introvert and does not enjoy going out frequently. Who would have guessed! “Pre-pandemic, my days were filled with writing and being on film sets. But every other week, I used to go out for street food with my family. I miss that. Other than that, I’m not the person who knows the city very well,” he laughs. Going down memory lane, from Cherma’s in Abids to Necklace Road and fondly remembering how muntha masala is prepared, anchor Ravi says: “All my friends now refer to me as the ‘basthi boy of the gang’ and I absolutely love it.

I grew up in Secunderabad. I remember eating chaat and pani puri every other day after a game of cricket with school friends. I miss the cricket grounds, the family shopping trips to Cherma’s, showing off my new clothes during festivals to the neighbours, and hanging out at Imax with my friends,” he says. Bigg Boss fame and actor Prince misses KBR Park and the malls. Yunus Lasania, an oral historian who is popularly known by his Instagram handle ‘thathyderabadiboy’, is as Hyderabadi as one could get he drinks chai all day.

“Believe it or not, the cheese dosa and tawa idli at Govind’s Bandi and the biryani at Grant Hotel and Biryaniwala are what I miss.” He used to regularly visit Charminar for his heritage walks where he shared the city’s history and stories with his followers. Yunus speaks for all of us when he talks about yearning for pastries at Conçu and hanging out with his friends at Lamakaan. For Hyderabadis, WFH has not been a satisfying experience. Priyanka Aelay, an artiste, longs to visit art galleries in the city again.

LAMAKAAN

With a plate of samosas and a chilled lemonade, you could be watching anything — a drama, an art show, a movie or attending workshops. Dedicated as a venue for progressive cultural practices, Lamakaan brings students, art lovers, academics and people from all walks of life to participate in debate, discussion and creative endeavours

DURGAM CHERUVU BRIDGE

Bike ride dates got even more special, thanks to the scenic view of the Durgam Cheruvu bridge. As the night falls, the bridge lights up the sky and adds colour and spark to the space that bustles with IT work during the day.

TANK BUND

It’s no exaggeration to say that Hussain Sagar brings the whole city together. From toddlers to old couples, Tank Bund accommodates everyone. With chaat places at one end and Lumbini Park on the other, an evening stroll on the footpath is all you need to de-stress after a long day. Otherwise, just sit with a pack of muntha masala from the bandi and watch the city move along. Not to forget the cultural significance of this place, people from all corners of Hyderabad flock to Tank Bund to watch the Ganesh Nimajjanam and Bathukamma festivals

KOTI BOOK SHOPS

Not a single school/college year goes by without visiting Koti and hunting for the best pre-owned books. From the Harry Potter series to history books and maths guides, these underground bookshops will never disappoint any reader. After a long day of searching for books, a chaat and kulfi at the infamous Gokul Chaat is the ultimate student experience in the city

HYDERABAD BOOK FAIR

As December approached and the world got excited about the New Year’s Eve bash, Hyderabadis had a bonus prize The Hyderabad Book Fair. From the last week of the month, NTR Stadium had turned into every bibliophile’s dreamland 300 stalls filled with books (both new and pre-owned). From vintage copies of classics to rare poetry collections and YA bestsellers, the fair catered to all genres of lit nerds

NUMAISH

One needs to make at least three trips to cover the fair completely every year. With its vibrant atmosphere, delicious food stalls and fun rides, Numaish has both kids and adults waiting for it

every year. Chikankari kurtas, Bandhani dupattas, Punjabi suits and all kinds of jewellery come at very

affordable prices and half of the city’s festival shopping happens in this single fair.