App to keep track of positive cops' health

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Police Department has launched a dedicated mobile app for its Covid-affected personnel so that they can track their health. Once a person tests positive for the virus, they have to download the CovidCare app and submit all details, including past health history, underlying health conditions and present status. Further, they have to update their temperature, SPO2 levels, breathing patterns, etc, on a daily basis. The access to the app is also given to all SHOs and unit officers so that they can monitor their staff.