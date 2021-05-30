KTR inaugurates ramps on PVNR Expressway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the PVNR Expressway ramps at Upparpally on Saturday.The down and up ramps will decongest traffic in the inner ring road, especially in areas like Rajendra Nagar, Upparpally, Budvel etc. The ramps were constructed at a cost of `22.08 crore near near Pillar No. 170 and the project was executed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Commuters using the PVNR Expressway coming from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and heading towards Hitec City can now get down at Upparpally and reach Tolichowki, the IT corridor and other areas. Similarly, using the second ramp at Upparpally, people can reach RGIA using the PVNR expressway.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, and others were present on the occasion.