Man held for stalking, harassing girl online

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda Cyber Crimes unit arrested a man on Saturday for stalking and harassing a girl online using fake social media profiles.The accused, 23-year-old Palukuru Naveen, works as a clerk in a private law firm on a part-time basis. He was a regular user of TikTok before it was banned and used to stalk many girls on the app.

Naveen happened to meet the victim’s niece through an online video blogging app and collected personal and family details of the victim from her. He then started harassing the victim and demanding that she marry him. He also threatened to kill her parents if she said refused to listen to him.

The victim’s aunt, who learnt of the issue, reprimanded Naveen and turned down the proposal. Furious at the victim, he made fake social media accounts and started harassing her. He also created a fake Instagram account with her pictures and tried to defame her character by posing as a call girl. After gathering and analysing all the evidence and technical details, the Cyber Crimes unit of Rachakonda arrested the stalker and sent him to judicial custody.