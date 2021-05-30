Officials told to expedite pipeline works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore directed Water Board officials to expedite the completion of pipeline works under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits on priority.

During a meeting with senior officials of the GHMC and HMWS&SB at Khairatabad here on Saturday, he said that the Water Board should shift or divert pipelines if they were coming in the way of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) works on RoBs, RuBs and FoBs in the city. He also directed the officials to visit the construction sites and ensure that the works are completed at the earliest.