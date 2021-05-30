STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Registration dept hopeful of resuming services soon

Officials from the Registration and Stamps Department are hopeful that the State government will exempt them from the lockdown and allow them to resume duties from June 1.

Published: 30th May 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

laptop, registration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Officials from the Registration and Stamps Department are hopeful that the State government will exempt them from the lockdown and allow them to resume duties from June 1. The government is set to take a decision in this regard on Sunday. It was reported that the government would give exemption to several departments to resume duties from June by revising the existing lockdown rules, following the dip in Covid-19 cases in the State. Last year, the government had allowed a few departments to function during the lockdown. This year, the Registrations Department collected huge amounts from registrations in April, but lost hundreds of crores in May due to the lockdown.

Officials have requested the State government to exempt them from the lockdown as thousands of registrations slots have been booked for June, which has several auspicious dates. They stated that if they were not allowed to operate in June, the department would face financial difficulties and thousands who had booked slots would be disappointed. 

“We closed our offices in May following the lockdown. This has badly impacted the State finance system. We have made requests to the government to allow us to resume services. We hope that the government will take a decision soon,” said a senior official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Registration dept Telangana coronavirus
India Matters
Modi-Shah blunder over Lakshadweep
People line up to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India records 1.65 lakh Covid cases, lowest in 46 days
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi (Photo | ANI)
India sends jet to Dominica carrying Mehul Choksi deportation papers
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Vaccination certificates with passport numbers for those travelling abroad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp