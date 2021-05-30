Registration dept hopeful of resuming services soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials from the Registration and Stamps Department are hopeful that the State government will exempt them from the lockdown and allow them to resume duties from June 1. The government is set to take a decision in this regard on Sunday. It was reported that the government would give exemption to several departments to resume duties from June by revising the existing lockdown rules, following the dip in Covid-19 cases in the State. Last year, the government had allowed a few departments to function during the lockdown. This year, the Registrations Department collected huge amounts from registrations in April, but lost hundreds of crores in May due to the lockdown.

Officials have requested the State government to exempt them from the lockdown as thousands of registrations slots have been booked for June, which has several auspicious dates. They stated that if they were not allowed to operate in June, the department would face financial difficulties and thousands who had booked slots would be disappointed.

“We closed our offices in May following the lockdown. This has badly impacted the State finance system. We have made requests to the government to allow us to resume services. We hope that the government will take a decision soon,” said a senior official.