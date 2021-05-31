Minor raped, impregnated by uncle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two separate incidents of sexual assault on minors has been recorded in the city. In the first case, a 13-year-old girl was impregnated by her uncle at Jagathgirigutta. Based on the complaint filed by parents of the minor, police registered a case of rape under the POCSO Act and arrested the 45- year-old rapist on Sunday.

In the second case, a 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her neighbour at Saidabad. The victim was raped on Saturday morning. She told her mother of the incident, and the mother lodged a complaint at Saidabad police station.