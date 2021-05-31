STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

'Suicide drama' ends in police complaint in Cyberabad

On Thursday, as Srinu and Jagan were trying to execute their plan, Jagan’s father saw the act and foiled their plans.

Published: 31st May 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two men staging a suicide at Nadigama in Rangareddy district under Cyberabad limits ended up in trouble after a complaint was filed with the police. Jagan, 29, and Srinu, 32, both friends, enacted a scene where they hanged themselves from a tree and filmed it on their mobile phones, but Jagan’s family lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Srinu, with an attempt to kill Jagan, had conceived this idea.

They also alleged that Srinu abused Jagan using casteist slurs, when he ‘escaped the act’. Nandigama police registered a case against Srinu and started investigation. According to police, Jagan, an auto rickshaw driver and Srinu, a daily wage labourer, belong to Appareddygudem village and have been friends for more than a decade. 

Recently, their wives left them and had gone to their maternal homes. With an intention to gain sympathy from their wives so that they return home, the duo in an inebriated condition decided to enact a suicide play and send the videos to their wives. On Thursday, as Srinu and Jagan were trying to execute their plan, Jagan’s father saw the act and foiled their plans. Further investigation is in process, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyberabad
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp