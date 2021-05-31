'Suicide drama' ends in police complaint in Cyberabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two men staging a suicide at Nadigama in Rangareddy district under Cyberabad limits ended up in trouble after a complaint was filed with the police. Jagan, 29, and Srinu, 32, both friends, enacted a scene where they hanged themselves from a tree and filmed it on their mobile phones, but Jagan’s family lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Srinu, with an attempt to kill Jagan, had conceived this idea.

They also alleged that Srinu abused Jagan using casteist slurs, when he ‘escaped the act’. Nandigama police registered a case against Srinu and started investigation. According to police, Jagan, an auto rickshaw driver and Srinu, a daily wage labourer, belong to Appareddygudem village and have been friends for more than a decade.

Recently, their wives left them and had gone to their maternal homes. With an intention to gain sympathy from their wives so that they return home, the duo in an inebriated condition decided to enact a suicide play and send the videos to their wives. On Thursday, as Srinu and Jagan were trying to execute their plan, Jagan’s father saw the act and foiled their plans. Further investigation is in process, the police said.