Delivery executive kills sibling over money row in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old man was allegedly killed by his younger brother, both working as delivery executives, in Shamshabad late on Saturday night. The victim Gounikadi Yadagiri and the accused Srinivas, who hail from Wanaparthy district, worked with a courier agency. According to the police, their father, before passing away, had distributed his property among his sons.

In the piece of land that Yadagiri received, he constructed a house, which led to Srinivas demanding a share of it. It gave rise to frequent quarrels among them. Recently, their sister got married. While both of them had agreed to share the expenses, Srinivas owed him money that Yadagiri incurred during the wedding. As Yadagiri would ask him to pay him back, they would engage in quarrels. Since then, the accused had been nursing a grudge against the victim, the police said.

On Saturday too, Srinivas drove away with Yadagiri’s truck, without the latter’s knowledge. Yadagiri tracked the vehicle with GPS and came to Tondupally under Shamshabad police station limits where Srinivas stopped the vehicle for dinner. An argument reportedly broke out between both of them again as Yadagiri accused Srinivas of stealing the vehicle. Srinivas initially apologised and stepped out of the driver seat and the vehicle started on its journey.

While the victim was driving, the accused reportedly stabbed him. Alerted by passengers in the truck, the police rushed to the spot and detained Srinivas. A murder case was registered against Srinivas. He is being questioned and will be produced before the court on Monday, said Y Prakash Reddy, Inspector, Shamshabad police station.

