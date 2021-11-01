STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Cops thrash ice cream vendor, placed under vacancy reserve

A head constable and home guard attached with Vijayawada police West Zone were placed under vacancy reserve for allegedly thrashing an ice cream vendor near Prakasam Barrage on Saturday night.

Published: 01st November 2021

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A head constable and home guard attached with Vijayawada police West Zone were placed under vacancy reserve for allegedly thrashing an ice cream vendor near Prakasam Barrage on Saturday night. A video in which constable, M Siva Prasad was seen beating the vendor with a baton for selling ice creams during curfew hours went viral on social media. Following this, higher officials initiated departmental action against him. Siva Prasad was also asked explain his action. 

City police commissioner B Sreenivasulu told TNIE, the incident happened at around 12 am, when the vendor was seen selling ice cream at the protected area of Prakasam Barrage. He informed that the duty constable warned the vendor over four times to leave as people were gathering during curfew hours. 

“Though he was told to leave the place, the vendor allegedly did not pay heed to the constable’s call. With more people assembling, Siva Prasad reportedly used a baton to make the vendor leave the place. We do not approve of such behaviour. Both the head constable and home guard have been withdrawn from blue colt duties and sent to vacancy reserve. An enquiry has been initiated against them,” the city commissioner said.

