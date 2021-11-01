STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana state leadership hopes to cash in on Rahul Gandhi’s visit

The cards of new members will have details imprinted including names, id number and also expiry date along with signature of the PCC chief. 

Published: 01st November 2021 08:46 AM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cashing in on the hype that would be created following the visit of AICC vice president, Rahul Gandhi’s visit for the concluding meeting of ‘Vidyarthi Nirudhyoga Jung Siren’ planned to be held in City on November 9, the State’s Congress leadership is aiming to enroll some 30 lakhs by March end. 

The party will be formally launching digital membership drive from November 1 across the country. The party functionaries including PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy will be enrolled as part of this. “Party office bearers will be enrolling themselves on Monday and cards will be issued to them. We are planning a massive drive after Rahul Gandhi’s visit,” informed a senior leader. 

The grand old party also created a mobile app to add new members. Besides this, the party will continue manually. The cards of new members will have details imprinted including names, id number and also expiry date along with signature of the PCC chief. 

Comments

