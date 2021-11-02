STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13-year-old boy extorts Rs 1 lakh from classmate in Hyderabad

The trouble started when victim casually told his friend that a lot of money has been kept  in a safe at his home.

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Extortion case against a 13-year-old boy? Though hard to believe, it’s true. The boy threatened and collected Rs 1 lakh from a classmate in Banjara Hills.According to the police, the boy warned his victim, who is also the same age, of dire consequences if he did not cough up the money. 

“The issue came to light after the victim’s father found the money missing from a safe at their home. Suspecting something was wrong, he questioned his son as to what had happened. The boy then spilled the beans,” said Md Hafeezuddin, Detective Inspector of Banjara Hills.

Both the boys are Class VII students of the same school in the upscale locality. The trouble started when victim casually told his friend that a lot of money has been kept  in a safe at his home. Since then, the 13-year-old began harassing the victim for money by snatching books and other articles from him and threatened to beat him up if he did not get the money. The victim, afraid that he might be physically harmed, stole the money from the family safe and gave it to his classmate a few days ago. Three days back, the victim’s father realised that his son was a victim of extortion as he could not find the money.

After the victim’s father lodged a complaint, the police registered a case. Investigations are on.

How it all started 
Trouble started when victim casually told his friend that a lot of money has been stashed away in a safe. Since then, the 13-year-old started harassing the victim for money

