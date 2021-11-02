Ex-MLA among 30 gamblers sent to remand in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Mahabubabad MLA Sriram Bhadraiah was among 30 people who were arrested by the Cyberabad police for gambling at Narsingi, late on Sunday. They were produced before the court on Monday and were sent to the 14-day judicial remand. They were booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Telangana State Gaming Act.

Based on a tip off, the Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Cyberabad police raided a farmhouse owned by a Tollywood actor’s family member, located in Manchirevula under Narsingi police limits. Inquiries revealed that the organiser Gutta Suman Kumar had rented the place for a birthday party. He had made arrangements for gambling at the venue and shared the details of the event to the participants via WhatsApp.

The police found that Kumar frequently organised gambling activities at different parts of the Telugu states. They are in the process of verifying his criminal record. The arrested persons include realtors, businessmen and techies from across the city.

The police have filed a petition seeking custody of the accused. “The case is still in the initial stage of the investigation. A thorough probe is needed to dig out the links of the organisers and the other accused involved in the offence,” police officials said. They seized over Rs 6.72 lakh cash, three cars and other incriminating material from the farmhouse.