File self-declaration forms by December 31: GHMC to owners

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State government allowing activities to continue in the buildings, which have been converted for non-residential purposes in areas other than declared commercial road, on payment of 1.25/1.5 times the impact fee and a one-time compounding fee of 33 per cent, the owners or occupiers should file a self-declaration application through the GHMC website between November 1 and December 31. If the self-declaration applications are not filed within the stipulated time, necessary action for closing/sealing of such premises will be carried out by the GHMC.

About 50 per cent of the impact and compounding fees should be paid at the time of filing the online application and the remaining 50 per cent of the amount should be paid on or before March 31, 2022. In case, the entire amount is paid at the time of filing, a 10 per cent rebate will be extended. Persons seeking more details can visit https://cr.ghmc.gov.in.

The State government, with a view that certain areas have a potential for significant commercial development, issued orders in July declaring 111 roads as commercial roads. It authorised the GHMC Commissioner to grant permissions for construction of residential/ commercial/ institutional/ IT/ mixed-use buildings at the option of the owners of the sites abutting to these roads, subject to collection of impact fee as per the rates specified. The impact fee so collected shall be escrowed into Strategic Nala Development Programme account.