STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

File self-declaration forms by December 31: GHMC to owners

If the self-declaration applications are not filed within the stipulated time, necessary action for closing/sealing of such premises will be carried out by the GHMC. 

Published: 02nd November 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

ersons seeking more details can visit https://cr.ghmc.gov.in.

ersons seeking more details can visit https://cr.ghmc.gov.in. (Photo | GHMC Website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State government allowing activities to continue in the buildings, which have been converted for non-residential purposes in areas other than declared commercial road, on payment of 1.25/1.5 times the impact fee and a one-time compounding fee of 33 per cent, the owners or occupiers should file a self-declaration application through the GHMC website between November 1 and December 31. If the self-declaration applications are not filed within the stipulated time, necessary action for closing/sealing of such premises will be carried out by the GHMC. 

About 50 per cent of the impact and compounding fees should be paid at the time of filing the online application and the remaining 50 per cent of the amount should be paid on or before March 31, 2022. In case, the entire amount is paid at the time of filing, a 10 per cent rebate will be extended. Persons seeking more details can visit https://cr.ghmc.gov.in.

The State government, with a view that certain areas have a potential for significant commercial development, issued orders in July declaring 111 roads as commercial roads. It authorised the GHMC Commissioner to grant permissions for construction of residential/ commercial/ institutional/ IT/ mixed-use buildings at the option of the owners of the sites abutting to these roads, subject to collection of impact fee as per the rates specified. The impact fee so collected shall be escrowed into Strategic Nala Development Programme account.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp