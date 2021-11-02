STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

'Pawsome': This app tracks lost pets, identifies dogs and sniffs out 'irresponsible' owners

There are several apps available across the world that use dogs’ noseprints for identification.

Published: 02nd November 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Dogs, Pets

For representational purposes

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pet parents in Hyderabad will soon have a mobile facial recognition app that can track lost pets, identify dogs and sniff out irresponsible pet owners. Being developed by Mars Petcare, the app can identify one dog from another using artificial intelligence (AI).

“Like human faces, every dog has a unique and expressive face. Identifying dogs of the same breed may be confusing at times, but the app can do this with ease and accuracy. We have already tested the app using thousands of dog images and got a patent registered for building it too,” says Ganesh Ramani, general manager of Mars Petcare India.    

There are several apps available across the world that use dogs’ noseprints for identification. But this app uses facial features. “Soon after it’s launched, we will also focus on integrating AI systems that can help recognise cats. Well, cats escape more often than dogs,” says Ganesh.  

MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, who attended the inaugural of the Indies Dog Show at the Dog Park in Gachibowli on October 31, says losing a dog is like losing a child. “The app is futuristic. We will make sure that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also helps people find their pets, and this app will make it easier,” he says.

Dogs that escape from homes have a hard time surviving on the streets, with their lifespan cut down to three-four years as opposed to 14-15 years when they are cared for, says Ganesh. 

Mars Petcare, in association with the Vets’ Society for Animal Welfare and Rural Development, is hosting a series of events such as pet health camps and stray pup adoption drives. 

The aim of the Indie Dog Show on Sunday was to change the perception that pet owners have towards streeties and to create more acceptance for them. “We called it IndieProud as Indian dogs, unlike foreign breeds, are better suited for Indian conditions from a health and wellness perspective,” says Ganesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mars Petcare
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp