Polls to civic body panel on November 20: GHMC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The poll schedule for the GHMC Standing Committee was announced by GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar on Monday. The polls will be held on November 20 between 10 am and 3 pm at GHMC head office, Tank Bund Road, while the results will be declared later in the evening on the same day. A total of 15 members would be elected to the Standing Committee by the 150 corporators.

The election notification will be issued on Tuesday. Nominations can be filed from November 3, from 11 am to 3 pm, excluding public holidays on November 4 and 7. The nominations should be filed before GHMC Additional Commissioner (Elections), Third Floor, Tank Bund Road.

The date of publication of the list of nominations is November 11, while the scrutiny of applications will take place on November 12. The withdrawal of nominations is before 3 pm on November 15. The list of contesting candidates will be published after 3 pm on November 15.