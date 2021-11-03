Alleged rape case: CCTV shows toddler fell from bike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the reported rape case of an 18-month-old baby in Golconda, the analysis of CCTV footage showed that the toddler, had instead, sustained injuries from an accident while playing. The parents of the girl found her with injuries on her private parts and lodged a complaint under the suspicion that the girl was raped. K Chandrashekhar Reddy, Inspector, Golconda police station, said that while initially a case was registered under POCSO Act, the analysis of footage showed that the girl was playing on the bike of their neighbour.

She slipped from it and landed on the footrest on the left side, he added. “As a result of this fall, she received an injury. Later, she walked home crying and her family members found injuries on her private parts. If not for the CCTV cameras, the case could have become a tough one to solve in such a short time,” he said.

Community policing initiative lauded

The CCTV cameras were installed as part of State Police's community policing initiative, Nenu Saitham