Big bashes galore this Diwali 

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The festive season of Diwali is incomplete without the hosting of big parties. It’s the perfect time to meet, greet, drink and eat. But, one of the many things people look forward to during Diwali is a good, entertaining party. The parties this year are of special importance after the unprecedented halt that the pandemic put on gatherings. Spirits and ‘spirits’ soar high at these parties, which are most loved for the various fun and competitive games that kids and adults immerse themselves in. These are a much-needed stress buster for the busy crowd of Hyderabad amid the hustle and bustle of everyday monotony.

Several clubs in the city are gearing up to host some of the most fun-filled parties and we ask them what’s in store. The Jubilee Hills International Centre (JHIC), a hip and happening club in town, is hosting some wonderful parties this festive season. The parties usually have the who’s who of the business community, and the bureaucratic crowd laughing, playing, dancing and gorging on some delicious food.

“Aiming to go different this year, the club is looking to introduce some novel and unique events. Our upcoming food festival is something to watch out for,” C Venkateswara Rao, president of the JHIC Council, says. Diwali is a festival known to fill our hearts and tummies, and the club gets it right with this food fest. Their Tambola match, too, is going to be as competitive as it can get.

The happening Queens Lounge Ladies Club, too, has some crowd-pulling planed for this week. Fireworks display, Tambola, DJ Nights, and more promise fun and laughter. The club already had a gala time at its pre-Diwali bash last weekend. Hosted by Sneha Chowdary at the plush Park Hotel, the women dressed up in their traditional best and lit the most beautiful diyas to kick-start the festivities.

The Secunderabad Club’s Diwali festivities are a big hit too. This year, the club wound up its Diwali bash early, wherein it had some interesting games for children and adults. Their fireworks display had been one of the most spectacular ones in recent times. The DJ Nites, Bumper Tambola games, children’s mela and Karaoke Night were the hot favourites of Hyderabadis.

The club just knew how to entertain its members: quirky stalls where women were spoilt for choice as they browsed through the many beautiful articles, textiles, jewellery and more. “The Kids Mela had some fun rides, games, bouncy castles, food stalls and music, which were followed by an awesome fireworks display,” Umesh Julori, from the club, says.

We know how, when women get together, they spread love and smiles. Those of the Women Business Cult decided to take a break from their schedules and had a sweet and meaningful celebration. They celebrated the day with girls from an NGO. Believing that happiness only grows if shared, founders Anika Khara and Deepika Maheshwari hosted a fete.