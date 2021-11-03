Care for your eyes this Diwali

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Diwali is probably the biggest festival in the country and with the stress and toll that Covid-19 put us through last year, people want to spare no excuse in indulgence this time around. The festival of lights is one of the busiest and stressful times for an eye doctor and for good reason. A kitchen running overtime, lamps, lighting and fireworks — well, all of these are a recipe for disaster!

Hazardous injuries to any part of the body are quite common and can range from mild to severe burns. But, here are some eye injuries that can occur and safety precautions to be followed. Our body has an instinctive mechanism to close the eyes shut when it expects an injury, but sometimes that’s not adequate.

If we look at the structure of the eye, the outermost part called the cornea is transparent and allows light to enter the eye and give vision. It is similar to a watch glass and any kind of trauma to it usually leaves a permanent scar, which results in diminished vision. The eye is a round structure with an inherent pressure within it which keeps it in this shape. Any penetrating trauma seen in callous and close proximity to fireworks causes rupture of these tissues and is often difficult to treat.

Hot oil from the lamps or while cooking can fall in the eyes and cause scalding of the superficial layers, while electrical burn injuries from faulty wiring and lights can cause thermal burn injuries. Of all, fireworks can cause the most damage, as they are akin to the effects of a blast injury albeit on a smaller scale. Injuries to the eye vary from small foreign body to severe penetrating injury requiring immediate surgical intervention.

First aid guide

In mild cases, as in hot oil or a foreign body entering the eye, wash the eye thoroughly by splashing copious amounts of clean drinking water. You can also use a shallow cup of water and blink into it repeatedly

Consult your eye doctor to remove the foreign body and prescribe appropriate medication

In case of severe bleeding caused by direct impact to the eyes with fireworks, wash the eye with clean water, cover it with a clean cotton pad or towel, do not apply any pressure and consult an eye doctor immediately as it may require surgical intervention

Precautions

Use protective eyewear, maintain a safe distance and keep utensils above waist level while cooking

While lighting fireworks, maintain a safe distance after lighting, use a face shield, easily available nowadays thanks to Covid

Do not handle live fireworks or fling them in the air

Adult supervision is a must for children around fireworks

Always keep a bucket of water close by

Motorists should be careful and wear a helmet as many people light fireworks on the road

Do not try to self-medicate and use readily available drops at home, give appropriate first aid and consult your eye doctor

(Dr Satya Prasad Balki, consultant ophthalmologist, MaxiVision Eye Hospitals)