Hyderabad: Drunk labourer kills 40-day-old girl child

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A daily wage labourer Meshram Bapu Rao, in an inebriated condition, late on Monday night, reportedly killed his 40-day-old daughter in Lineguda village in Kagaznagar mandal of Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad district.

The police said that Rao was disappointed as his wife delivered their third girl child, while he wanted a boy. He had reportedly entered into an argument with his wife over having a girl child. He said that he wanted a boy child and rained abuses on his wife.

During their fight, he allegedly snatched the infant from her mother’s hands and took her outside and smashed her against the road, leading to her death. The Kagaznagar Mandal rural police registered a case against Rao and arrested him.

