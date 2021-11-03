Time to put stress to rest

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the day and age of ASAPs and EODs, stressing over the tiniest of things at work, home and college/school assignments has not only become commonplace, but is sometimes overlooked and lauded too! The pandemic has definitely worsened stress and the problems it brings along.

With stress becoming a part of life even among the youngest of age groups, it’s high time the issue at hand is addressed and countered. We begin by breaking it down to the definition, causes and problems due to stress.

While stress in itself isn’t always bad, very often, high stress levels have adverse effects on our health. Normally, all of us would seek to do things to reduce our stress levels, but to some, after a point, stress may seem like an addiction. You read that right, stress can become addictive and that’s what one must aim to address this National Stress Awareness Day (November 3).

We speak to experts in the field, who list ways through which one can beat the stress out of their mind. “Stress addicts tend to wear overworking as a badge of pride, and love to announce that they have a lot of work to finish. Eventually, the satisfaction that comes from feeling worthy after completing a task becomes addictive to a point of it being unhealthy,” explains city-based organisational psychologist Aliza Virani, who works with Praan Wellness in Kondapur.

If you have been showing these symptoms, you’re probably a stress addict and it’s important to reverse the trend. Aliza lists four steps: “The first and foremost thing to do is accept that you have a problem. The more you deny, the harder it becomes to solve the issue. Second, ensure to set aside some time, every day, or at least once a week, to socialise with people. The need for healthy socialising and self-care can’t be ‘stressed’ enough.”

Next, you can start journaling to keep a track of the various things to do, to ensure that there aren’t too many things on your plate, she says. “The last step is to figure a coping mechanism to deal with stress addiction. Ask yourself what makes you want to overburden and stress yourself. Does it make you feel worthy? Have you picked it up from your parents and thought it was the norm or is there any other reason? Once you find the reason, it becomes easier. Do not shy away from seeking intervention in the form of therapy, if need be,” she says.

Apart from work and home-related affairs, driving, especially through Hyderabad traffic, is one big contributor to stress. Siddharth Chaturvedi, founder and managing director of Boys and Machines, a pre-owned luxury automobile company in Banjara Hills Road No. 12, says, “Stress-related disorders due to driving is a serious health concern. Globally, there are several studies that address this issue. It’s a deathly concern, and more and more people are succumbing to stress brought on by staying in their cars in traffic.

It leads to depression, anxiety, rage, diabetes, fatigue and even heart disease! On Stress Awareness Day, we want to bring to light that a vehicle is not just a means of transport from point A to point B, but also one that helps you navigate through the busiest of paths, to get where you want to, in peace.” Priyanka Salot, co-founder of The Sleep Company, strongly believes that good sleep and monitoring helps solve way more problems than we know.

“While with stress addiction, it’s easy to fall into a cycle of chaos and distractions, there are lifestyle changes that can be incorporated into your daily routine that could help battle it one day at a time. Starting of course, with a good night’s sleep. The rising levels of stress and stress addiction in India are one of the core causes that the country’s sleep economy is battling.

Smart comfort solutions that can track the amount and quality of sleep, as well as aid your body’s urge to relax and reboot, can put stress to rest.” Manashi Kumar, business director at Genius Inside (that conducts weekly group coaching through industry stalwarts in the city), says managing stress is simpler than it is made to be. “We have become too serious as a race. If we just laugh a bit more, eat a bit more and surround ourselves with happy, warm and genuine people, the path to a stress-free life is more manageable.”