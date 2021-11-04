For a safe Diwali: Here are a few dos and don’ts while bursting crackers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did you know that 45 per cent of the ocular injuries in children occur at home, of which cracker injuries constitute 10 per cent.

According to Dr Mohan Rajan, CMD, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, there has been an increased incidence of cracker injuries of the eye in the past few years, mainly because of the negligence of parents and the failure to follow protocols. The injuries range from minimal ones like corneal abrasions, lid injuries to major ones like traumatic cataract, corneal tear, retinal detachment, vitreous hemorrhage and globe rupture.

Most of the firecracker injuries are found to occur in adolescents under 25 years of age. Ocular injuries in this age group result, not only in physical disability, but also affect the victims psychologically, leading to personality disorders.

Experts say that rocket injuries are the worst, since they rupture the eyeballs and are very difficult to salvage. Blast injuries could lead to superficial burns, wherein certain metallic parts could enter the eye and damage it. Despite sophisticated surgical techniques available to tackle such serious injuries, doctors can salvage vision only in a small percentage of the cases because of the severe damage caused.

Here are a few dos and don’ts while bursting crackers: