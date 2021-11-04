Hyderabad: ‘Cheap gold gang’ of 4 held, Rs 20 lakh seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police on Wednesday arrested four habitual offenders involved in an attention diversion case at Kacheguda police station and recovered Rs 20 lakh cash from them. The accused have been identified as Mohd Rafeeq Ibrahim Kalburgi, Bingi Srinivas, Reddy Panduranga Rao and Malraja. Anvesh Kumar. Two other members of the gang, Vikas Gautham and Amith Patel, are absconding.

“To overcome some financial problems, the accused hatched a plan to cheat innocent people with a false promise of providing gold at a cheaper rate,” said Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner.

They duped a city-based victim saying they would give him gold at a low rate. After collecting Rs 38.50 lakh from him, they fled. They shared the booty among themselves and one of the accused also paid Rs 3 lakh from his share as an advance for purchasing land in Sircilla town.

Mohd Rafeeq Ibrahim Kalburgi was earlier involved in theft, extortion, and illegally cutting sandalwood in Karnataka. Panduranga Rao was earlier involved in three cases in Telangana. He was also involved in around 50 cheating cases in different parts of Andhra Pradesh. Anvesh Kumar was also involved in a robbery case in Mancherial.