Lighting the lamp of hope

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The past year-and-a-half has cast a dark shadow of sorts on the lives of thousands of people. Many lost their loved ones, some lost their jobs, businesses incurred heavy losses, industries collapsed and people suffered worse consequences due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns. While some have been able to revive and get things back on track, many others are still crawling back to normalcy.

Diwali, the festival of lights, brings with it hope and the promise of progress and prosperity. It is nearly after two years that people are getting to celebrate the festival with joy, with Hyderabadis going all out to gather, embrace and spread love and laughter this year. The city is bustling with Diwali bashes, firework displays, bumper sales and more. It is decked up with lights all over, people wrapping up their last-minute shopping and hosting home parties.

Amid all this, the people of the city hope that the festival of lights casts out the shadow of the pandemic. We speak to eminent Hyderabadis from different walks of life, who tell us where they would like to light the lamp of hope, which aspects of society they would like to see a change in and what should be done to achieve it.

Better access to healthcare

The pandemic has taught us the importance of the need for better healthcare. More than just the infrastructure, people need easy access to health and clean survival. At Granules, that’s what we work for, we believe in making healthcare available for all. The other two aspects that are close to my heart are skill development and job generation. Even at FLO, we keep holding motivational sessions on these topics. The idea is to encourage women to become independent and strong entrepreneurs.

Uma Chigurupati, co-founder of Granules India and chairperson of FLO Hyderabad

Live in the present

The ongoing pandemic has taught us that life is uncertain. People spend their time chasing after the future which is a mystery, and forget to live in the present. That is one aspect I would like to see some change in. I have realised the importance of cherishing what I have before it’s too late. I would urge people to take a step back, appreciate the bonds they have, love their family, and spend some joyful time with them. I have learnt to live by the dialogue from Kung Fu Panda -- ‘Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is the present. Live your life now!’

Hema Chandra, singer

Kudos to our resilience

Diwali has always been the festival of hope, joy and part of our ethos. It’s been the most important festival for me since my childhood and I still eagerly look forward to celebrating the spirit that’s Diwali. This year’s is an opportunity to celebrate our resilience over the pandemic, the bright sparkling lights to overcome the darkness and gloom of the lockdowns and associated hardships. It’s the time to be aware of how to continue to exercise caution and celebrate life. May this occasion fill everyone’s life with joy, hope and peace.

Arvind Kumar, MAUD Special Chief Secretary

Address the basics

I have been shooting for a film in Madhya Pradesh and it’s disheartening to see the way people live in the villages there. They don’t have access to basic amenities such as water and roads. They have very poor access to quality education too. One can imagine the plight of the people living in the remotest of villages across the country. This Diwali, I hope they all get at least the basics -- water, roads, education and nutritious food.

Kamal Kamaraju, actor and architect

Sustainability is the future

The lamp of hope for me would seek to spread learning, understanding and an effort to eradicate hunger. I hope to work towards supporting people to protect their environment, family and resources. I want the lamp of hope to shine so that everyone can make a sustainable and meaningful livelihood with their own efforts and fulfill their potential.

Amala Akkineni, actor and animal rights activist

For a hunger-free world

Diwali is an occasion to celebrate the feeling of love and happiness and a festival that entrusts each one of us with the responsibility of spreading cheer and positivity. Festive celebrations are not just about gifts and revelries, but impacting lives of others as well. Our motto should always be towards building a brighter and promising future, despite the odds. One change I would work towards and wish for this year is a hunger-free world where the basic essentials for a decent livelihood aren’t comprised upon.

Sudha Reddy, philanthropist

Celebrate life

I’m somebody who has always believed that humans are awesome, that people, in general, are amazing, and we only let each other down when we’re burdened by too many expectations. It’s important to make peace with the fact that we’re all human and just celebrate this. We need to celebrate the fact that we’re alive and have people around us who stand up for each other. I think this is something we all need to realise and celebrate this Diwali.

Sundeep Kishan, actor and producer

(Compiled by Rachel Dammala & Himabindu Reddy)