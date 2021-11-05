Two dead, one injured after crackers explode inside house in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two migrant workers died and another severely injured in explosion at Chatrinaka in the city late on Thursday.

Crackers in the house could have caught fire resulting in the mishap, the police said.

The victims are working in a POP unit at Kandikal Gate under Chatrinaka police limits. On Thursday night, when they were preparing to burst crackers, the explosion took place.

The explosion also led to a crater at the place of the incident and the bodies of the victims were thrown away due to the impact. Alerted by residents, police and fire teams rushed to the spot.

A case has been registered and all angles are being probed into, the police said.