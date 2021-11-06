23-year-old J&K student goes missing from hostel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bilal Ahmad Bhat, a 23-year-old youth from Jammu & Kashmir who is pursuing a short-term Food & Beverages course at SLC College at Abdullapurmet, went missing on October 31. He was staying in the college hostel. The issue came to light after the hostel organisers lodged a complaint at Abdullapurmet police station that he was nowhere to be seen.

V Saidi Reddy, sub-inspector, Abdullapurmet police station said the case is under investigation. According to police, Bilal Ahmad Bhat had joined the college recently. On October 31, he went missing. Sunil Todawal, the hostel staff who noticed that Bilal Ahmad Bhat was not seen in the premises, started a search along with other staff and also informed Bilal Ahmad Bhat’s family and the coordinator who had sent him. As the search did not yield any result, he lodged a complaint.

