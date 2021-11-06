STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bakers in Hyderabad experiment with new flavours while making gourmet handmade chocolates

Ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas, chefs and bakers in the city have been experimenting with new flavours while making gourmet handmade chocolates

Published: 06th November 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

chocolate

Diwali is gone and Hyderabadis are now prepping for the upcoming festivals of  Thanksgiving and Christmas, and what’s a celebration without some chocolate! 

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chocolates are that one dessert which never go out of style. The taste, texture and charm make people crave for it no matter what the occasion is. Diwali is gone and Hyderabadis are now prepping for the upcoming festivals of  Thanksgiving and Christmas, and what’s a celebration without some chocolate! 

Since the demand for handmade and homemade food has been growing over the past year, most chefs and bakers from the city have been experimenting with new flavours as they make chocolates. We speak to chefs and city-based chocolatiers, who tell us what’s in store for the festive season. Rajan Kuttan, head chef at Ofen Bakery, takes us through the process of making these handmade beauties.

“The main ingredients used to make handmade chocolates are cocoa and cocoa butter, which we use for consistency. We mix them well, and then add in sugar. Here, we use four parts chocolate compound and one part pure chocolate mix, which makes them taste even better.” 

Ofen sells four types of handmade chocolates  — dark, semi-sweet, milk, and white chocolate. “We use moulds like rocks, and filling, to give them the desired shape, taste and texture. When we use the mould, we use nuts and resins in the chocolates and when it comes to soft filling, we use flavours like rum truffle, hazelnut, nutella, cranberry, mint, and matcha. This festive season, rum, milk and cinnamon chocolates are in high demand. Rum chocolates are usually our bestsellers, we make them only when someone places an order,” Rajan tells us. 

Roast - The Caffeine Capital, too, has been minting out handmade chocolates for a good while now. Hyderabadis have been loving the chocolates made with love at this place. Their bestsellers include ruby chocolate bar, cacao bonbon, strawberry bonbon, chocolate salted caramel macaroon, pistachio rose macaroon, vanilla macaroon, white chocolate passion fruit and the ruby framboise macaroon, among the many other favourites.

We ask the manager, Yul Merritt, what makes their handmade chocolates so special. He shares, “It’s the creamy and smooth texture of all our chocolates that make them a hit among the people in the city. While making them, they’re spread flat on a sheet, to ensure there are no bubbles in the mixture.” 
On the other hand, D Sheba, a home baker from Bowenpally, is all set to try out some nutty flavours this season. “I always wanted to make chocolates and gift them to my loved ones.

That’s how I started experimenting with chocolates by adding various kinds of nuts. So our chocolates come in different flavours like almond, cashew, and walnut. I also have chocolates filled with dried berries. Sometimes I put in mixed berries in the filling and sometimes, if the customer specifically wants something different, I customise it accordingly. This Christmas, I plan on launching chocolate hampers that will have all that a customer asks for.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad handmade chocolate
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp