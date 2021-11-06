Brace yourself! Road-cutting works to begin in Hydearabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the end of the monsoon season, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has given the green signal to agencies for road-cutting to lay underground cables, gas pipelines and poles. In other words, motorists need to brace themselves for roads being dug up in various parts of the city. The GHMC has also issued the nod for laying Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) pits. Agencies have obtained road-cutting permissions for over 109 km, fixing of 12,316 poles and 688 HDD pits in Kukatpally zone.

There was a blanket ban on road-cutting permissions by the civic body from June 1 to October 31 including those that come under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) in view of the monsoon. Apart from the permitted 109 km, both private and government agencies are approaching the GHMC for road-cutting permissions to underground cables, electricity lines, water and sewage pipelines.

Officials told Express that the civic body would give permissions on a priority basis for laying pipelines on roads belonging to the GHMC. The cable agencies are also approaching the CRMP bodies which maintains about 401 stretches covering 709 km in all the six zones of the city.

GHMC has accorded road-cutting permissions across 109 km to TS Transco, HMWS&SB, Bhagyanagar Gas Limited and mobile firms. Dry weather over the next six months will be conducive for such work, say officials. As and when road-cutting works are taken up, precautions should be taken such as appropriate barricading and signages. Mobile numbers should be provided at the sites to issue complaints.