Hyderabad: Labourer sentenced to imprisonment for life for killing wife

The victim’s elder sister who came to meet her, found her dead and alerted the police.

Published: 06th November 2021 09:38 AM

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 43-year-old Kunchala Srinivas Rao accused of killing his wife suspecting her character at Moinabad of Cyberabad in 2019, was sentenced to imprisonment for life. The XIV Additional District Judge of Rangareddy court who pronounced the verdict on Friday, also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him, said Additional Public Prosecutor T Balaiah.

Kunchala Srinivas Rao and his wife Koteswaramma migrated from Andhra Pradesh and made a living as construction workers and residing at Chilkur Balaji temple area. 

As he started suspecting her of having an extramarital affair with someone at the construction site, they shifted to a neighboring village. After shifting continued suspecting her and even harassed their two daughters.

Unable to bear the harassment, the victim got her elder daughter married. Further, she moved their younger daughter also to stay with their elder daughter. 

In November 2019, the couple returned home from work and went to sleep. The next day, she was found dead in the house. The victim's elder sister who came to mert her, found her dead and alerted neighbors and police.

A murder case was registered and the accused was arrested and a charge sheet was filed in the court. During the trial, the accused contended that the victim died by suicide due to the burden of debts incurred from her elder daughter's married. 

However, the court relied on the postmortem examination report which stated that the victim received internal and external injuries and also found throttling marks on her neck and did not find any poison traces in her body. 

The court also relied on the last seen evidence, given by the house owners, who had last seen the victim and the accused together. Further on examining the circumstantial and technical evidence, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to undergo imprisonment for life and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.

