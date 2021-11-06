STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Two migrant workers killed, one injured as crackers explode 

Police said that Bishnupada had left the railway station to catch a train home, but returned after he missed the train. 

Police officials examine the site at Chatrinaka where a cracker explosion claimed two lives on Thursday night | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two migrant workers died and another severely injured in an explosion in a PoP unit at Chatrinaka in the city on Diwali day. The mishap occurred when three of them placed a large quantity of crackers in a pit and tried to light them, police said. Bishnupada Mahato (21) and Jagannath Mallik (26), both belonging to West Bengal, died on the spot while Biren received severe burns and injuries.

Syed Abdul Khader Jilani, Inspector Chatrinaka said a case under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered in the incident and a probe is on. “Prima facie, the incident occurred when the victims put all crackers together and tried to light them all at a time. When the fire was not lit properly, they went very close and tried to light them, during which they exploded.”

The victims were working at the unit making PoP toys for the past few months. On Thursday, the owner of the unit gave them some crackers. CC footage showed one of the victims digging a pit and placing crackers in it and lighting them. As they were not lit properly, all three of them came close to the spot and tried blowing air on them, when the explosion took place with a loud noise. Police said that Bishnupada had left the railway station to catch a train home, but returned after he missed the train. Alerted by the residents, police and fire teams rushed to the spot. Biren, who received burns, is under observation at a hospital. 

