Hyderabad: Unidentified body of four-year-old girl found near park

As per Punjagutta police, the victim’s age is being estimated to be between four to five years.

Published: 06th November 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The unidentified body of a four-year-old girl was found in front of a shop near MidTown Building, close to Jalagam Vengal Rao Park on Thursday morning. As per Punjagutta police, the victim’s age is being estimated to be between four to five years.

Admin SI Kousheek said, “We received the information at 9.30 am on Diwali day. The body was found in Dwarakapuri Colony in Punjagutta.” No evidence was found at the spot and police on Friday sent the body to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem. 

ACP Ganesh said, “The body was sent for a post-mortem and we are yet to receive the doctors’ opinion on the cause of death. Some previous injuries were discovered on the body but we presume that they are older injuries inflicted due to beatings, but we are investigating all angles.” The ACP also ruled out a case of black magic and said, “Usually in cases of black magic, the throat is slit but there were no cuts on the body. We are yet to conclude the cause and motive.”

“One CCTV at the crime spot is currently not in working condition and a tech team is in the process of retrieving the old footage for possible clues,” said the ACP. The police has spread word on social media to ascertain the victim’s identity.

Cops rule out ‘black magic’ case
After the post-mortem on the 4-year-old girl, police say that the primary cause of death is a blunt injury to the victim’s abdomen. They are ruling out a ‘black magic’ murder saying in such cases, the throats of the victims are slit. The girl’s body was found close to the Jalagam Vengal Rao Park

