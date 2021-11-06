Hyderabad: Unidentified body of four-year-old girl found near park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The unidentified body of a four-year-old girl was found in front of a shop near MidTown Building, close to Jalagam Vengal Rao Park on Thursday morning. As per Punjagutta police, the victim’s age is being estimated to be between four to five years.

Admin SI Kousheek said, “We received the information at 9.30 am on Diwali day. The body was found in Dwarakapuri Colony in Punjagutta.” No evidence was found at the spot and police on Friday sent the body to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem.

ACP Ganesh said, “The body was sent for a post-mortem and we are yet to receive the doctors’ opinion on the cause of death. Some previous injuries were discovered on the body but we presume that they are older injuries inflicted due to beatings, but we are investigating all angles.” The ACP also ruled out a case of black magic and said, “Usually in cases of black magic, the throat is slit but there were no cuts on the body. We are yet to conclude the cause and motive.”

“One CCTV at the crime spot is currently not in working condition and a tech team is in the process of retrieving the old footage for possible clues,” said the ACP. The police has spread word on social media to ascertain the victim’s identity.

Cops rule out ‘black magic’ case

