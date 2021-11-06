STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Mumbai firm moves Telangana High Court saying HMDA bid process is unfair

A Mumbai-based firm Sahakar Global Limited approached the HC saying that only 15 days were provided for the submission of bids from the date of bid notice on October 29.

Published: 06th November 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Laxman of the Telangana High Court, on Friday, asked the standing counsels for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Chief General Manager (Tech), Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), to furnish reasons on why data pertaining to the pre-bid queries for the toll booth at Point 16 of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) wasn’t provided.

A Mumbai-based firm Sahakar Global Limited approached the HC saying that only 15 days were provided for the submission of bids from the date of bid notice on October 29.The petitioner alleged that the Chief General Manager (Tech), HGCL, has already decided to assign the said tender to Eagle Infra India Limited and Inderdeep Construction. It appears that the authorities have already selected a beneficiary i.e. (Eagle Infra India Limited) for the project and to rule out competitors they have come up with unreasonable time frames as the bids are going to open on Monday, the petitioner stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court HDMA
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp