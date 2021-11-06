Mumbai firm moves Telangana High Court saying HMDA bid process is unfair

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Laxman of the Telangana High Court, on Friday, asked the standing counsels for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Chief General Manager (Tech), Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), to furnish reasons on why data pertaining to the pre-bid queries for the toll booth at Point 16 of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) wasn’t provided.

A Mumbai-based firm Sahakar Global Limited approached the HC saying that only 15 days were provided for the submission of bids from the date of bid notice on October 29.The petitioner alleged that the Chief General Manager (Tech), HGCL, has already decided to assign the said tender to Eagle Infra India Limited and Inderdeep Construction. It appears that the authorities have already selected a beneficiary i.e. (Eagle Infra India Limited) for the project and to rule out competitors they have come up with unreasonable time frames as the bids are going to open on Monday, the petitioner stated.