Uttar Pradesh-based cloth merchant who drugged, looted co-travellers held

In this manner, he looted a passenger in a Secunderabad-bound train in September 2019 and looted his bag containing cash, mobile phone, passport and other material. 

Published: 06th November 2021

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad Railway Police on Friday arrested an Uttar Pradesh-based cloth merchant for looting from train passengers after drugging them. He was involved in three similar cases in 2018 and 2019, said B Anuradha, SP, Secunderabad Railway Police. 

The police said the accused Mukadd Ali would befriend fellow passengers during travel and offer them delicious smelling food laced with stupefying drugs. Unable to resist, the passengers would eat the same. After the victims became unconscious, he would reportedly take their cash and valuables. 

In this manner, he looted a passenger in a Secunderabad-bound train in September 2019 and looted his bag containing cash, mobile phone, passport and other material. In September 2018 too, Mukkad Ali looted ornaments and cash from a passenger travelling in Charminar Express. Further in May 2019, he looted gold articles from a passenger travelling in a Hyderabad-bound train.  

Ganja smuggler arrested

A ganja smuggler Mohammed lvlaruf Faiyaz, who was transporting ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra via Secunderabad, was also arrested by the Railway Police. The cops seized 30 kg of dry ganja from him. Faiyaz, who is from Maharashtra, travelled to Chhatrapur of Odisha to procure ganja. The railway police recovered two luggage bags containing ganja worth around Rs 6 lakh from him.

