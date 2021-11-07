STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC to build 14 function halls

In the Phase-I of the project, 24 model crematoriums were completed at an estimated cost of Rs 24.13 crore.

GHMC building

GHMC building

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the State Government is keen on creating infrastructural development in the city to make Hyderabad a global city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up the construction of  14 multipurpose function halls at an estimated cost of Rs 34 crore.  The multipurpose function halls will help the weaker sections of society to organise weddings and other functions.

Among them, the works on eight halls at a cost of Rs 23.73 crore was completed at Bansilalpet near Bhoiguda police station, Chaithanyanagar in Patancheru, Seethaphalmandi near TRT quarters, near Nehru Nagar Park in Marredpally, near Gandhi Statue in LB Nagar, Gandhi Nagar in Ramanthapur, KPHB Colony 4th phase and Bhagath Singh Nagar in Gajularamaram.The works on the other two halls will be completed in the next two months.

Apart from the multipurpose function halls, the GHMC has also taken up the development of a model crematorium, including the construction of a compound wall, washrooms, burning platforms, ash storing facilities, prayer hall, waiting area, sitting gallery, parking area, tonsuring facility, office place and shops for selling memorial items and lighting.

In the Phase-I of the project, 24 model crematoriums were completed at an estimated cost of Rs 24.13 crore. In Phase-II, nine crematoriums costing Rs 21.77 crore are proposed, of which three have been completed at a cost of Rs 4.90 crore and the balance works are at various stages of execution.

Works on 8 halls already completed
The works on eight halls at a cost of Rs 23.73 crore was completed, while the works on the rest will be completed in two months

